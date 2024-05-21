Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $1.40 Million Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 514.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,359 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Terex by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,691,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,100,000 after buying an additional 102,193 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Terex by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,675,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,742,000 after purchasing an additional 78,362 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,456,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,702,000 after purchasing an additional 733,690 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Terex by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,557,000 after buying an additional 96,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Terex by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 921,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,977,000 after buying an additional 42,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TEX stock opened at $61.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.66. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $65.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 30.53%. Research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Terex news, insider Joshua Gross sold 4,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $292,397.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,752.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,279,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Gross sold 4,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $292,397.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,752.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,229 shares of company stock valued at $9,080,064. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TEX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Terex in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

