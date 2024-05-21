Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. increased its position in Amdocs by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.83.

Amdocs Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $82.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $78.38 and a 12-month high of $99.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

About Amdocs

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.