Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of RLI by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $146.90 on Tuesday. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $123.04 and a twelve month high of $149.20. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.29.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $444.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.05 million. RLI had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.92%.

RLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RLI from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on RLI from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Compass Point upped their price objective on RLI from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.25.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

