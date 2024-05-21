Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $335.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 702,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,313 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 9.4% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $335,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,756,000 after purchasing an additional 72,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,820,000 after purchasing an additional 186,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,117,000 after purchasing an additional 50,070 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $532.75 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $534.24. The stock has a market cap of $459.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $517.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.