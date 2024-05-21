Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $7.98 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.9% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,337 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.4% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,966 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Lwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% in the third quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.1% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.7% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $267.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $274.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.66. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,997 shares of company stock worth $836,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.