Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Encompass Health by 360.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health stock opened at $86.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $57.55 and a 52-week high of $87.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.49.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EHC. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

In other news, Director Greg D. Carmichael acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.73 per share, with a total value of $167,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,596.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 14,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $1,220,739.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,115,845.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greg D. Carmichael bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.73 per share, for a total transaction of $167,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,596.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

