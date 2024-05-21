Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 732,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,342,000. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 59,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 33,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,665,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,257,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $573,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $101.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.77 and a 200-day moving average of $103.28. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $111.87.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

