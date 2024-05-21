Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 21,689 Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,197,000 after purchasing an additional 297,139 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,448,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,934,000 after purchasing an additional 125,592 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 67,348.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,224,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,154 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 478,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Worthington Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $62,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,688 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Worthington Enterprises news, Director Michael J. Endres sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $4,241,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,928,035.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $62,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $4,364,750. Corporate insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on WOR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Worthington Enterprises from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Worthington Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Worthington Enterprises Trading Down 0.3 %

Worthington Enterprises stock opened at $58.19 on Tuesday. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.60.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.44). Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $316.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Worthington Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Worthington Enterprises’s payout ratio is 11.70%.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

