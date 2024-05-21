Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $936,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of KLA by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 69,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,048,728,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,284 shares of company stock valued at $17,260,138 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

KLA stock opened at $772.80 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $404.80 and a fifty-two week high of $778.43. The stock has a market cap of $104.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $695.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $629.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.