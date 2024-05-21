Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 58,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,393,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,254,000 after acquiring an additional 857,734 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,826,000 after acquiring an additional 42,588 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,329,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,462,000 after acquiring an additional 152,967 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 883,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,776,000 after acquiring an additional 160,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.2 %

SCHW opened at $78.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.98 and a 200-day moving average of $66.79. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.22.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 672,036 shares of company stock valued at $49,281,565 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

