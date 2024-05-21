Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $217.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $218.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,057,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.50.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

