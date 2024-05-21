Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,072 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.7% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $26,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $183.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $184.34. The stock has a market cap of $79.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.99 and its 200 day moving average is $173.18.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

