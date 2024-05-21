Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 26,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,672,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $2,322,000. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 62,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,541,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $454.91 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $329.56 and a 52-week high of $455.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

