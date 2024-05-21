Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,017 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of SCHG opened at $95.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $95.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

