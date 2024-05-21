Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,705 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,164.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,264,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,416 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6,476,084.6% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 841,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,696,000 after purchasing an additional 841,891 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 832,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,967,000 after purchasing an additional 255,616 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 349,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,657,000 after purchasing an additional 239,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,694,000.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $90.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.63 and a 1-year high of $91.74.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

