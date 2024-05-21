Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,914 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,462 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $1,767,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in eBay by 604.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 630,956 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,522,000 after acquiring an additional 541,384 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in eBay by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $798,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $955,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.76. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $53.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.45.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

