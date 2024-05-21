Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,150 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,675 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $14,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,534,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453,078 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,844,757,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tesla by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,546,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,397 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,266,572,000 after purchasing an additional 269,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,542,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,765,000 after acquiring an additional 909,170 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $174.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.76 and its 200-day moving average is $202.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 302,803 shares of company stock valued at $56,124,840. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

