Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $16,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $1,240,652,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8,677.8% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,715,405 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $260,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,470 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 432.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $195,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,591 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $147,125,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,146,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $493,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,206 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. UBS Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $77.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.40. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $107.66. The stock has a market cap of $87.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 62.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $346,140. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

