Columbia Asset Management Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.4% of Columbia Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,076,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,515,290,000 after purchasing an additional 365,388 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in International Business Machines by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,280,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,490 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,970,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,398,886,000 after acquiring an additional 404,948 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,631,000 after acquiring an additional 61,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,019,009,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.6 %

IBM traded up $0.98 on Monday, hitting $170.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,724,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,786,294. The company has a market cap of $156.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.74. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $125.01 and a 12-month high of $199.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.39.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

