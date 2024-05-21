Columbia Asset Management Buys New Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 300.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $351.52. 120,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,807. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $231.90 and a twelve month high of $367.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $333.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.47.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.57 million. Waters had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WAT. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.78.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

