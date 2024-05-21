Columbia Asset Management Buys New Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 300.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE WAT traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $351.52. 120,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,807. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $231.90 and a twelve month high of $367.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $333.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.47.
In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on WAT. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.78.
Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
