Columbia Asset Management Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Columbia Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,733,000 after purchasing an additional 191,676 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,511,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,108,000 after acquiring an additional 40,860 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463,111 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,284,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,954,000 after acquiring an additional 92,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,207,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,574,000 after acquiring an additional 228,503 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $225.78. The company had a trading volume of 337,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,146. The company has a market capitalization of $55.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.79 and a 200 day moving average of $211.33. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

