Columbia Asset Management Reduces Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Columbia Asset Management reduced its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MHK. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 36.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.33.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Mohawk Industries stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.98. The company had a trading volume of 248,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,362. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $131.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.29 and a 200 day moving average of $107.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $185,360.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,012.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

