Columbia Asset Management Sells 503 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Columbia Asset Management reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,842 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.2% of Columbia Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 32,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,745,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.4% in the third quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 115.8% in the third quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,187 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,423,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,991 shares of company stock valued at $35,915,914. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD traded down $6.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $337.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,236,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,992. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The stock has a market cap of $334.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $354.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

