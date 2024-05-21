Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,444 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Comcast by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $39.28. 8,461,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,596,348. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

