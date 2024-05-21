Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) & Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Financial Analysis

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) and Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.8% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Korea Electric Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Korea Electric Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0 0 1 0 3.00 Korea Electric Power 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Korea Electric Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL $4.30 billion 0.95 $452.44 million N/A N/A Korea Electric Power $67.58 billion N/A -$3.86 billion ($3.01) -2.49

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Korea Electric Power.

Risk & Volatility

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Korea Electric Power has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Korea Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 10.17% 8.72% 3.73% Korea Electric Power -5.65% -13.27% -2.03%

Summary

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL beats Korea Electric Power on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments. It is also involved in the piped natural gas distribution. The company operates hydroelectric, wind, and thermoelectric plants; and owns and operates transmission and distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in municipalities in the State of Paraná and in the municipality of Porto União in the State of Santa Catarina. Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Operates as a subsidiary of Governo Do Estado Do Parana.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources. As of December 31, 2022, the company had a total of 770 generation units, including nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, and internal combustion units with an installed generation capacity of 82,723 megawatts; transmission system consisted of 35,451 circuit kilometers of lines of 765 kilovolts and others, including high-voltage direct current lines, as well as 895 substations with an installed transformer capacity of 347,426 megavolt-amperes; and distribution system included 139,265 megavolt-amperes of transformer capacity and 10,084,051 units of support with a total line length of 535,241 circuit kilometers. The company provides electricity to residential, commercial, educational, industrial, agricultural, street lighting, and overnight power usage. It also provides engineering and construction services for utility plant and others; utility plant maintenance, electric power information technology, resources development, facility maintenance, electric meter reading, and security services; and engages in nuclear fuel, fly ashes recycling, utility plants construction and operation, and wood pellet utilization businesses. Korea Electric Power Corporation was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Naju-si, South Korea.

