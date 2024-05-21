Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) to Issue $0.14 — Dividend

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1395 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 16.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has increased its dividend by an average of 440.0% annually over the last three years.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SID opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $4.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SID shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.90 to $2.90 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

