ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 760,143 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 215,988 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $88,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.63. 778,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,288,127. The stock has a market cap of $141.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.90 and its 200 day moving average is $117.73.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 696,227 shares of company stock worth $87,112,388. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ConocoPhillips

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.