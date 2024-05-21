Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $33,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Constellation Brands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321 over the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ stock opened at $250.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $262.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.68. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.50 and a 52-week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, April 12th. HSBC increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on Constellation Brands

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.