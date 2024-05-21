Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 219,221 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 566,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,221 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $73,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in J. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 268.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,891,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,623,000 after buying an additional 2,106,589 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,658,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,215,000 after buying an additional 951,369 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,583,000. Third Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,700,000 after buying an additional 445,018 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,865,000 after buying an additional 332,053 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE J traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.33. 139,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,314. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,711,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,711,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $817,414.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,527,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,599. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair cut Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.82.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

