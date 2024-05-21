Corient Private Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,656,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,906 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 5.21% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $116,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFEM. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,354,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422,609 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,560,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,884 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,805.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 968,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,578,000 after purchasing an additional 917,785 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,576,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 297.0% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 805,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,731,000 after purchasing an additional 602,252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,038. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average of $24.88. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $27.23.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

