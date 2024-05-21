Corient Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,351,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,903 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $136,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 679,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,366,000 after purchasing an additional 49,085 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,243,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,060,000 after purchasing an additional 147,885 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 340.6% during the fourth quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 21,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 16,531 shares during the period. Finally, Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $342,000.

VXUS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.00. 990,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,177,242. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.99. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $62.35. The company has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

