Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $102.38 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,574,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,990 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 2.51% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $102,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,276,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,271,000 after acquiring an additional 265,810 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,211,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,979,000 after purchasing an additional 130,425 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,111,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,122,000 after purchasing an additional 98,426 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,992,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,068,000 after buying an additional 527,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,722,000 after buying an additional 201,252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAI traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $30.78. 277,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,208. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $30.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.74.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

