Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $119.79 Million Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,985,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,368 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $119,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brookfield by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield during the third quarter worth about $849,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 35.7% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 77,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 20,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 438,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after purchasing an additional 19,666 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on BN shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

Brookfield Trading Down 0.2 %

BN traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.74. 382,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,800,653. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average is $39.42. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $45.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.47 billion, a PE ratio of 73.46 and a beta of 1.48.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.