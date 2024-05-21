Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $86.04 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,660,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,264 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 1.19% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $86,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.64. 64,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,589. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.04 and its 200 day moving average is $53.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.39 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.