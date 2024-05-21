Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $94.56 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 64,028 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.16% of Parker-Hannifin worth $94,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.
Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of PH stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $546.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,111. The company has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $548.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $497.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $319.14 and a one year high of $570.15.
Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.20.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on PH
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Parker-Hannifin Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Parker-Hannifin
- What are earnings reports?
- How to Invest in NASDAQ: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Buy the Dip in Palo Alto Networks; Analysts Raise Targets
- About the Markup Calculator
- Comeback Alert: Shopify’s Rally Is About to Begin
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.