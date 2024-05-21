Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 279,095 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,442,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 279,095 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $99,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.4% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 26,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 84.2% during the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 22,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 10,469 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.35. 9,246,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,326,148. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $40.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $160.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -473.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.98.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

