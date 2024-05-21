Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 3,722 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.64% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $130,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $550.50. 115,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,859. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $558.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $539.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $511.49.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

