Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 452 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $79,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CMI traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $284.61. 210,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373,924. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $304.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $289.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.50. The company has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,545,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel William Fisher bought 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,696.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,430 shares of company stock valued at $11,608,848 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on CMI

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.