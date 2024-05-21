Cormark Boosts Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Price Target to C$74.00

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Calian Group from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on Calian Group from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating on shares of Calian Group in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$78.14.

Shares of TSE CGY opened at C$58.01 on Friday. Calian Group has a fifty-two week low of C$46.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$56.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.20. The firm has a market cap of C$687.42 million, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

