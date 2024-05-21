Cornerstone Advisors LLC Acquires 86,110 Shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF – Free Report) by 109.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,110 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 1,203.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 12,953 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $710,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 54.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 101,185 shares during the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund alerts:

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Price Performance

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock opened at $8.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $8.91.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%.

(Free Report)

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.