Cornerstone Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,958,000 after purchasing an additional 29,243 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 11,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,506,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $181,049,000 after acquiring an additional 439,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $187.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.21.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,242.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,864 shares of company stock worth $7,567,178. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $144.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.87.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.