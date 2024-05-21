Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 1,279.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $278,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700,167 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,793,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $555,567,000 after buying an additional 2,220,194 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3,885.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,695,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,793,000 after buying an additional 1,652,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,077,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,609,000 after buying an additional 1,488,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DVN. UBS Group upped their target price on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.47. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

