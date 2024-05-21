Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $980,000 Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $77.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.41. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.23.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

