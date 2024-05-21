Cornerstone Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.59.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of HLT opened at $205.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.04. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $134.43 and a one year high of $215.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

