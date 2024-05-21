Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Zoetis by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,344,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,730,000 after purchasing an additional 297,044 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,143,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,804,000 after acquiring an additional 196,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $980,646,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,026,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,553,000 after acquiring an additional 91,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,428,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,512,000 after acquiring an additional 32,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. HSBC dropped their price target on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.75.

ZTS opened at $174.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.61.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

