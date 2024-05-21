Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC cut its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIG. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in American International Group by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE AIG opened at $78.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.01. The company has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.78 and a 12 month high of $80.83.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American International Group news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.06.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

