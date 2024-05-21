Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 631.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105,237 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,792,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,394,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,051,000 after buying an additional 1,928,823 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,472,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,611 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,536,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,656,000 after acquiring an additional 805,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D opened at $53.78 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.72. The company has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

