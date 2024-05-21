Cornerstone Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 6,528.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 387,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,552,000 after purchasing an additional 381,808 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Moderna by 477.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 483,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,091,000 after purchasing an additional 399,843 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Moderna by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 270,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,929,000 after purchasing an additional 43,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Moderna by 19.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,887,000 after purchasing an additional 517,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA opened at $141.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.57. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $142.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The company had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total value of $1,909,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,996,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,249,254.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total value of $1,909,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,996,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,249,254.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $30,844.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,486,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,808,007.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,209 shares of company stock worth $18,588,421 in the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Further Reading

