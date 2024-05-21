Cornerstone Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC cut its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 91.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $125.57 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.80 and its 200 day moving average is $121.21.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 85.40%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

