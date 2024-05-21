CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Hits New 12-Month High at $279.07

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $279.07 and last traded at $279.07, with a volume of 4345 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $276.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

CorVel Trading Down 0.2 %

Insider Activity at CorVel

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.23 and a 200-day moving average of $237.24.

In related news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $211,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jean Macino sold 3,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total transaction of $793,204.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 813 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $211,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,943 shares of company stock worth $1,268,585 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the first quarter valued at about $1,118,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the first quarter valued at about $375,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 997.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 46,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 42,696 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 9.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CorVel by 20.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

